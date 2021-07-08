Taliban political delegation travels to Moscow - Ifax cites source
A delegation of the Afghan Taliban's political office was in Moscow on Thursday, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.
The report gave no further details. There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.
