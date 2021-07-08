Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes charge of his ministries
Piyush Goyal on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.
- Country:
- India
Piyush Goyal on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. "I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi for giving me this responsibility," Goyal said.
As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Union
- Piyush Goyal
- Consumer Affairs
- Union Cabinet
- Goyal
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court curbs union power in farm-access dispute
U.S. Supreme Court limits union power in farm-access ruling
TN Assembly witnesses debate between BJP and CM Stalin on use of words "union government"
U.S. Supreme Court curbs union power in farm-access dispute
European Union has drawn 3 red lines in dealing with China: Portuguese foreign minister