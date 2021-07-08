Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes charge of his ministries

Piyush Goyal on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:18 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes charge of his ministries
Piyush Goyal took charge as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. "I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi for giving me this responsibility," Goyal said.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021