Left Menu

NCW writes to Delhi police head over website 'auctioning' Muslim women, seeks report within 10 days

The National Commission for Women Thursday wrote to the Delhi police chief seeking a probe into a now-defunct website allegedly uploading pictures of many Muslim women and putting them on auction, the NCW said. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has requested Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastavas intervention to investigate the website that put up pictures of many Muslim women with derogatory remarks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:18 IST
NCW writes to Delhi police head over website 'auctioning' Muslim women, seeks report within 10 days
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women Thursday wrote to the Delhi police chief seeking a probe into a now-defunct website allegedly uploading pictures of many Muslim women and putting them on ''auction'', the NCW said. The commission has asked for a detailed action taken report within 10 days, it said. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has requested Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava’s intervention to investigate the website that put up pictures of many Muslim women with derogatory remarks. In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which mentions that a website called 'Sulli Deals' on an internet platform named 'Github' was uploading pictures of many Muslim women including journalists, activists, analysts, artists and researchers with derogatory remarks and had put them up for ''auction''.

''Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi seeking intervention to investigate into the matter and for filing FIR under relevant sections so that the perpetrators of the crime cannot escape punishment, the statement said.

It said a detailed action taken report in the matter has to be informed to the Commission within 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021