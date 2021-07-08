Delhi Police files FIR against mobile app for misusing women's photos

Left Menu

Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR against the creators of a mobile application for allegedly uploading photos of Muslim women without their consent and using inappropriate remarks against them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR against the creators of a mobile application for allegedly uploading photos of Muslim women without their consent and using inappropriate remarks against them. The case is related to an app named 'SULLI DEAL' that allegedly uploads photos of women without their consent and uses the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos.

"Acting on a complaint received on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding Sulli Deals Mobile Application, a case FIR under section 354-A of IPC has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit on July 7 and investigation has been taken up. Notices have been sent to GitHub to share the relevant details," said Delhi Police. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo moto cognisance of the "defunct website called 'Sulli Deals' on an internet platform named 'Ghithub' that was uploading pictures of many Muslim women including journalists, activists. analysts, artists and researchers with derogatory remarks and had put them up for auction."

The NCW chairperson wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking intervention to investigate the matter and for filing FIR under relevant sections so that the "perpetrators of the crime cannot escape punishment." "The detailed action taken report in the matter has to be informed to the Commission within 10 days. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Unit, Delhi Police," reads an NCW release. (ANI)

