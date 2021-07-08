Left Menu

Rajasthan: Two get life term in rape case

The POCSO court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, public prosecutor Lalit Sharma said.He said as the girl was mentally challenged, statements of three women who had rescued her with her brother were decisive in the conviction of Babulal 54 and Brijmohan 62, both residents of the Budhadeet police station area in Kota district.

A court here sentenced two people to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old mentally challenged, deaf and mute girl two years ago. The POCSO court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, public prosecutor Lalit Sharma said.

He said as the girl was mentally challenged, statements of three women who had rescued her with her brother were decisive in the conviction of Babulal (54) and Brijmohan (62), both residents of the Budhadeet police station area in Kota district. The two had tempted the minor girl with biscuits and edibles on April 23, 2019 and taken her to an isolated place, where they raped her, he said. On finding the girl missing, her brother and the women started searching for her and spotted the convicts committing the crime. Statements of at least 19 people, including four eyewitnesses, were recorded during the trial, he added.

