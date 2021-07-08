Left Menu

Haryana farmers to get 2 hr more power supply due to dry spell

The Haryana government on Thursday said it will provide two hours of additional power supply to farmers for sowing paddy due to delay in monsoon. The decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.State power minister Ranjit Singh said farmers would now get 10 hours of power supply instead of eight hours.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:50 IST
Haryana farmers to get 2 hr more power supply due to dry spell
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Thursday said it will provide two hours of additional power supply to farmers for sowing paddy due to delay in monsoon. The decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

State power minister Ranjit Singh said farmers would now get 10 hours of power supply instead of eight hours. This will help the farmers to overcome the shortage of water in the crop, he said in a statement here. He said this facility of providing additional power for two hours would be given to them till the onset of monsoon.

The minister said a sufficient amount of power is available in the state and farmers will not be allowed to face any kind of problem.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Power) P K Das informed that state-owned Haryana power utilities have met the highest-ever peak demand of 12,120 MW on July 7 by supplying 2,638 lakh units without imposing any power cut to any of the categories of consumers, including industrial and agricultural consumers.

Das said this peak demand is 11.25 per cent higher than the maximum peak demand last year which was 10,894 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021