Govt registers BCCC as Level II self-regulatory body for non-news TV channels

The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) has been registered as a self-regulatory body for redressal of grievances against the non-news television channels under the Cable Television Network (Amendment) Rules, notified recently.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has registered the BCCC as the Level-II self-regulatory body for its member channels under the amended rules, which provide for a three-layer statutory mechanism for a time-bound redressal of grievances against the content aired by the television channels.

''The BCCC shall perform all functions specified for a self-regulatory body in Rule 18 of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021,'' the ministry said in an official communication to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Wednesday after registration of the BCCC as Level-II self-regulatory body. The BCCC, set up by the IBF in June 2011, is a self-regulatory body that examines content-related grievances against over 300 non-news channels in the country. While Justice (retd) AP Shah was the BCCC's founding chairperson, Justice (retd) Gita Mittal is the present chairperson of the Council.

''It is a pleasant recognition of 10 years of very hard work done by the BCCC under its various learned chairpersons,'' the Council's general secretary Ashish Sinha told PTI when contacted for the BCCC's response.

Under the amended cable television network rules notified by the Union government in May, self-regulatory bodies of television channels are required to be registered with the central government.

The rules provide for a three-layer grievance redressal mechanism -- self-regulation by broadcasters, self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters and an oversight mechanism by the central government.

According to the rules, any person aggrieved by the content of a programme of a television channel will have to first file a complaint with the broadcaster. The broadcaster will then have to dispose of the complaint and inform the complainant of its decision within 15 days of the receipt of the complaint. The complainant can file an appeal with the self-regulatory body of the broadcasters if not satisfied with the decision of the broadcaster.

The self-regulating body will dispose of the appeal within 60 days of receipt of the appeal, convey its decision in the form of guidance or advisory to the broadcaster, and inform the complainant of such decision within 15 days, according to the rules.

The complainant can file an appeal with the central government if not satisfied with the decision of the self-regulating body.

