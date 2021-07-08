Doctor held for not informing kin about patient's death, overcharging

A doctor was arrested in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Thursday for allegedly not disclosing to a woman's family for two days that she had died, and overcharging them.

The 60-year-old woman was admitted to the Adhar Healthcare Hospital at Islampur in February this year. She died on March 8, but Dr Yogesh Watharkar, the accused, did not inform her relatives immediately and continued to `treat' her till March 10, said a police official.

''The accused told the woman's son that she died on March 10 and handed over the body,'' he added.

The fraud came to light when the death certificate issued by the municipal corporation ten days later mentioned that she had died on March 8. ''The woman's son questioned the doctor but did not receive any satisfactory reply, so he filed a police complaint. We sent the case to the medical board of the government hospital and during their inquiry, discrepancies came to light,'' the police officer said.

It also revealed that the hospital had overcharged the family even for the actual treatment.

''We arrested Dr Watharkar under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust ), 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery),'' said the officer.

