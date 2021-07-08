Left Menu

Meet predecessors, gain from those no longer in cabinet, PM Modi tells new ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the expanded council of ministers asked the new ministers to meet their predecessors and benefit from their experience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:19 IST
Meet predecessors, gain from those no longer in cabinet, PM Modi tells new ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the expanded council of ministers asked the new ministers to meet their predecessors and benefit from their experience.

The Prime Minister also reportedly asked the ministers to be punctual and work tirelessly for people. According to sources, PM Modi told the new ministers that they should make use of the experience of ministers who held the portfolio before them.

"Especially those who are no longer part of the council, the PM praised those ministers for work in their ministries and asked the new ministers to gain from them," said the source. This has come in the middle of allegations levelled by the Congress that former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's exit from the Council of Council "is an admission of COVID-19 failure" and that "he was made a fall guy".

The meeting of the council of ministers went for more than two hours as the newly-inducted ministers were introduced in the first such meeting after the expansion and reshuffle of the ministry on Wednesday. According to sources, PM Modi asked the ministers to work hard for well being of people and to ensure effective implementation of schemes.

"PM had been living a disciplined life for so long. His every word came from experience. He asked us to work hard with transparency and with commitment towards people," a source said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021