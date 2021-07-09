Allahabad HC asks UP govt, Lucknow Municipal Corporation if speed-breakers illuminated, painted

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation if speed-breakers here as well as in the entire state have been illuminated, painted and duly notified by putting up sign boards.

The Lucknow bench of the court directed the state and the LMC to file counter-affidavits in this regard within two weeks.

A division bench of justices Rituraj Awasthi and Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by a person named A R Khan who has said that unmarked speed-breakers often cause accidents as they are set up without following norms.

The bench found that the chief standing counsel had on November 20, 2017 assured the court that speed-breakers would be properly illuminated, painted and duly notified not only in Lucknow but in the entire state. However, it was informed to the bench by the petitioner that nothing has been done in pursuance to the assurance given by the chief standing counsel.

Considering the facts and circumstances, the bench sought responses from the state authorities as well as LMC on the issue, fixing the matter for next hearing after 2 weeks.

