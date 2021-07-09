Man kills lover's sister-in-law as her parents fix her marriage with someone else

A man allegedly stormed into his lover's house in this district on Thursday and opened fire on her family members, killing her sister-in-law, as he was enraged after they fixed her marriage with someone else, police said.

Rohit (24) entered his lover's house in Sherpur village and tried to take her with him, they said.

An argument broke out between Rohit and his lover's family members when they opposed his bid.

In a fit of rage, Rohit fired shots at them using a country-made pistol, police said, adding the bullet pierced through his lover's sister-in-law, Pavitra, due to which she fell down on the floor in an unconscious state and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, they said.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the marriage of Rohit's lover was fixed with some other youth which was supposed to be solemnised on July 18.

Upon hearing the sound of a gun shot, the neighbours gathered there. Finding himself encircled by the people, he brandished a pistol in the air and fled away, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Niwari police station and efforts are on to nab Rohit at the earliest, the SP added.

