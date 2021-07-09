COVID-19: India reports 43,393 new cases; recovery rate increases to 97.19 percent
India reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
India reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday. With this, total cases mounted to 3,07,52,950 including 4,58,727 active cases and 2,98,88,284 recoveries.
The death toll is at 4,05,939 including the new deaths. The active cases constitute 1.49 percent of the total cases. The recovery rate has increased to 97.19 percent.
The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 percent and is currently at 2.36 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.42 percent, remaining less than 3 percent for 18 consecutive days. So far 36.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.
42,70,16,605 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 8, 2021. Of these, 17,90,708 samples were tested yesterday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has approved a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II' amounting to Rs. 23,123 crore for FY 2021-22. This scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development including for Paediatric Care and with measurable outcomes. (ANI)
