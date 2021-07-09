South African court upholds top ANC official Magashule's suspension

South Africa's high court on Friday dismissed an application by the secretary-general of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, Ace Magashule, to have his suspension set aside.

Magashule, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's main political rivals, was sacked from the day-to-day running of the ANC in May, in line with tougher rules for members charged with corruption.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)