Left Menu

Spanish court puts Iberdrola Renovables under investigation in alleged spying case

Spain's High Court placed Iberdrola Renovables under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed. Iberdrola Renovables is a previously listed unit of Spanish utility Iberdrola that was folded into the parent company. Iberdrola's Chief Executive Ignacio Galan was put under investigation in a process related to the case.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:45 IST
Spanish court puts Iberdrola Renovables under investigation in alleged spying case
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court placed Iberdrola Renovables under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed. Iberdrola Renovables is a previously listed unit of Spanish utility Iberdrola that was folded into the parent company.

Iberdrola's Chief Executive Ignacio Galan was put under investigation in a process related to the case. A spokesperson at Iberdrola declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021