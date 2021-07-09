Spanish court puts Iberdrola Renovables under investigation in alleged spying case

Spain's High Court placed Iberdrola Renovables under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed. Iberdrola Renovables is a previously listed unit of Spanish utility Iberdrola that was folded into the parent company.

Iberdrola's Chief Executive Ignacio Galan was put under investigation in a process related to the case. A spokesperson at Iberdrola declined to comment.

