Spanish court puts Iberdrola Renovables under investigation in alleged spying case
Spain's High Court placed Iberdrola Renovables under formal investigation on Friday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed. Iberdrola Renovables is a previously listed unit of Spanish utility Iberdrola that was folded into the parent company. Iberdrola's Chief Executive Ignacio Galan was put under investigation in a process related to the case.
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:45 IST
- Spain
Iberdrola's Chief Executive Ignacio Galan was put under investigation in a process related to the case. A spokesperson at Iberdrola declined to comment.
