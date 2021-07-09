SC dismisses plea of fixing time limits of caste-based reservations expiry in education
Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by a MBBS doctor, seeking appropriate directions to fix the time limits for expiry of caste-based reservations in education.
Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by a MBBS doctor, seeking appropriate directions to fix the time limits for expiry of caste-based reservations in education. "Sorry, we don't want to pass any orders on this," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat said, after hearing the petition filed by Dr Subhash Vijayran, an MBBS doctor.
As the apex court did not pass any order and was about to dismiss the petition of Dr Subhash, he withdrew the same. The petitioner, Dr Subhash had moved the apex court, seeking appropriate directions to fix the time limits for expiry of caste-based reservations in education. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
