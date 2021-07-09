Left Menu

Spain arrests two minors over suspected homophobic killing

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:58 IST
Spanish police detained on Friday two underage people over the suspected homophobic murder of a man who was beaten to death last weekend, bringing the total number of arrests to six, they said on their Twitter account.

The killing of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna early last Saturday provoked mass protests across the country.

The other suspects who were arrested earlier this week appeared in court on Friday.

