West Bengal govt transfers two doctors after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

The West Bengal government transferred two doctors of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after a woman post-doctorate student lodged a police complaint of sexual harassment against them, an official said on Friday.

Both the accused doctors, an assistant professor, and the head of the critical care unit of the SSKM Hospital, who has been allegedly shielding the former, have been transferred, an order issued by the Health Department said.

The woman in her complaint had alleged that the ''harassment'' by the assistant professor started way back in February 2020 when she along with him and the head of the department had gone to Hyderabad to attend a medical conference, police said.

Things started deteriorating and the woman student approached the SSKM Hospital authorities with her complaint.

''Though the Vishakha committee formed this March had held the two guilty of the act and gave the same in writing to the survivor but no step was taken against the two,'' a senior doctor of the hospital said on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, following a huge uproar in the campus, the Health Department issued transfer orders for them.

While the head of the department was sent to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, the accused assistant professor was shifted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the order said.

