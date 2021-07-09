Left Menu

Mumbai: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law

A woman sustained severe burn injuries to her face when her brother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Friday. The police have arrested the accused Prabuddha Kamble 45 for allegedly throwing acid on his sister-in-law, when the latter was working at a shop in Parshiwada area of Ghatkopar on Wednesday, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:00 IST
Mumbai: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman sustained severe burn injuries to her face when her brother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Friday. The police have arrested the accused Prabuddha Kamble (45) for allegedly throwing acid on his sister-in-law, when the latter was working at a shop in Parshiwada area of Ghatkopar on Wednesday, an official said. The victim, who is widow, had recently started working at the shop, which had upset the accused, and the duo had an argument, he said.

On Wednesday, when the victim reached the shop for work, Kamble allegedly went there and threw acid on her face, the official said, adding that the shop owner, who was present at the scene, also sustained injuries on his hand and other body parts. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder), among other provisions of the IPC has been registered against Kamble, who was arrested on the day of the attack, he said.

The police are yet to ascertain the type of acid used in the attack and samples have been sent to a forensic lab for further probe, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021