Govardhan’s Mudiya Poono fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Mudiya Poono Mela, Govardhan’s major fair, has been cancelled for the second year in a row in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday.

Since there is a ban on the assembly of more than 50 persons at one place, the fair that attracts pilgrims from all over the country, has been cancelled, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

A committee, led by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) S.K. Tripathi, was formed to assess the possibility of holding the fair, he said, adding the decision to cancel it was taken unanimously after consulting all the stakeholders.

