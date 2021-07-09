'ESK: REG # ORG: THANE # SLUG: ONE ARRESTED FOR THREAT TO TRAFFIC CONSTABLEONE ARRESTED FOR THREAT '

DESK: REG # ORG: THANE # SLUG: ONE ARRESTED FOR THREAT TO TRAFFIC CONSTABLE ONE ARRESTED FOR THREAT TO TRAFFIC CONSTABLE DESK: REG # ORG: THANE # SLUG: ONE ARRESTED FOR THREAT TO TRAFFIC CONSTABLE Thane , Jul 09 (PTI) The Naya Nagar police of MBVV police in Thane district on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly abused and threatened a traffic constable on duty the police said.

The police said that the accused aged 37, travelling with his pregnant wife had parked the car in a no no parking area in the Bhayander township. The constable aged 29, who saw the car clamped it as it was traffic violation. The accused who saw the clamp on the car got annoyed and abused and gave thereates to the policemen, also his wife abused the police. Based on the complaint by the traffic police offences under sections 353,186,269,270,504, and 506 of the IPC and MV Act and also the Epidemic Act and Disaster Control Act have been registered against the couple. The police said that while the husband has been arrested his 29 year old wife who was pregnant at the time was warned and let off. PTI COR RAMAKRISHNAN IYER, THANE http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you'' Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

Advertisement

KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)