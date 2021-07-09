Left Menu

Court grants bail to 18th accused in Republic Day violence case

Till the filing of the charge sheet in May, 13 arrested accused were granted bail.On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:21 IST
Court grants bail to 18th accused in Republic Day violence case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a man who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers' protest rally on Republic Day this year, taking the number of accused granted the relief to 18.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau admitted accused Gurjot Singh on bail on furnishing a personal bond to the tune of Rs 50,000 with one local surety of like amount.

Absconding for over five months, Singh had a reward of Rs one lakh on his head and was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from Amritsar in Punjab on June 28.

“With today's bail order, all the 18 persons arrested so far in the Red Fort case have been granted regular bail,” advocate Jasdeep S Dhillon, representing the accused, said.

Earlier this week, the court admitted three accused -- Boota Singh, Maninder Singh, and Khempreet Singh on bail in the case.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was granted bail on April 17. Till the filing of the charge sheet in May, 13 arrested accused were granted bail.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen. An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.

In June, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on July 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021