Fake vaccination camps: Cal HC refuses to interfere in probe for now

The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to interfere for now in the investigation into the case of fake COVID-19 vaccination camps allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb in the metropolis and its suburbs.

Hearing PILs seeking a probe by a central agency into the matter, a division bench presided by Justice I P Mukerji said the petitioners may move the court at a later stage if there is any cause of dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

''The case at hand is a very unique one. Nothing similar to this is in public memory,'' it observed.

The bench, also comprising Justice Aniruddha Roy, said at this stage, the case does not warrant a CBI investigation.

It said whether investigation by the central agency ''would be necessitated in future would only depend upon the conclusion of this investigation, the result of it and the subsequent steps taken by the prosecution further to it.

''If and when such occasion arises, the petitioner or any public spirited person may move us, by a fresh application,'' the bench said in its order.

The division bench said the inquiry being carried out by the detective department of the city police does not show any deficiency in the conduct of the probe that should compel the court to order investigation by the CBI.

The Kolkata Police, which arrested Deb and several others in connection with the case, has formed a special investigation team to probe into the matter.

''Debanjan Deb along with his collaborators have been able to deceive a large section of innocent people, lure them to take vaccination from him at a serious risk to their lives,'' the high court said.

Hundreds of people, including Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with alleged fake vaccines at such a camp at Kasba area organised by Deb, who masqueraded as a joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

He had also conducted similar camps at a college in Amherst Street and in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

