Deshmukh case: CBI records statement of dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze in prison

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, who is lodged in a jail, in connection with its probe into the corruption charges against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an official said on Friday.

Waze was quizzed at the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai by a team of the CBI which is probing the corruption charges against Deshmukh on direction of the Bombay High Court, the official said.

The questioning took place on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

Last week, a special court had allowed the CBI to quiz Waze. Earlier, the central agency had interrogated the former encounter cop and recorded his statement in April.

Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in recovery of an explosives-laden car from outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle.

Following the HC direction, the CBI had registered an FIR in April against Deshmukh and others after a preliminary enquiry in connection with the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned from the state cabinet after the HC order.

Waze had claimed he was asked to collect money from bar and restaurant owners allegedly on instructions of Deshmukh, who has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. PTI DC RSY RSY

