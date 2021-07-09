Left Menu

RPSC employee arrested in bribery case

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:14 IST
A government employee was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, an official said on Friday.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s (RPSC) employee promised help to the complainant regarding the score in the interview for the Rajasthan Administrative Service, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General of Police (DGP) BL Soni said in a statement.

The accused, Sajjan Singh Gurjar, demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for the same and was arrested on Friday after he accepted cash worth Rs 1 lakh and dummy currency notes of Rs 22 lakh from the complainant. A case has been registered against Gurjar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the DGP said, adding further investigation in the case was on.

