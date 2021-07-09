Gangster Shera wanted in Begowal murder case arrested after chase across 6 states

Cracking the murder case of 23-year-old Begowal Youth, the Kapurthala Police have arrested a murder accused after an over 20-day long, 1900-km chase across six states. The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh Shera resident of Kartarpur Jalandhar.

In a press release, Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the accused has been nabbed by a police team from Cyberabad in Telangana. Disclosing further information about the murder case, the SSP said that on the late evening of June 18, the accused along with some of his associates shot dead a 23-year-old youth, Mukul, when the latter was returning home from the playground. He said that the accused suspecting Mukul's involvement in the murder of their gang member.

Advertisement

On the statement of the victim's father, the police started the investigation by registering a case against four gangsters named Daljit Singh Shera, Mangal Singh, Lovely and Prince at the Begowal police station. According to the SSP, on the same day, the police got information that the same accused snatched a white car from the Tanda area of Hoshiarpur by thrashing a Pastor and firing in the air. The accused left their scooty used in murder nearby, which was later recovered by the police.

Days after the murder, accused Daljit Singh Shera took responsibility for the murder and also wrote a post on his Facebook and threatened some others with dire consequences. SSP told that police teams were technically chasing the accused since the day of the murder but Shera was constantly changing his hideouts in different states like Haryana, UP, Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha and finally tracked in Telangana.

The robbed car of Tanda's Pastor was later recovered from Maharashtra by the police where the accused left it developed a snag. He told that on June 29, the police teams were on the way to raid his hideout in Telangana and meanwhile got information that Shera tried to grab mobiles from some girls after showing gun and threatening to shoot them. The girls got scared and and dialled 100 after running towards main road following which Gachibowli police reached the spot.

SSP told that the police teams arrested him there and brought him back to Punjab today. The police team would produce him before the magistrate and seek police remand to complete the investigation and arrest the rest of the accused in the murder.

SSP said that the weapons used in the murder of Mukul have also been seized by the Telangana Police in the said case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)