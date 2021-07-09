Maha: Security guard kills colleague in Bhiwandi, arrested

A security guard working in a factory in Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his colleague during a petty quarrel, police said.

Niraj Srivastav and Kaushal Kumar had argument over some issue while drinking on Thursday night, after which Kumar bludgeoned Srivastav to death with a heavy stone, a Bhiwandi taluka police station official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)