Maha: Security guard kills colleague in Bhiwandi, arrested
PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:38 IST
A security guard working in a factory in Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his colleague during a petty quarrel, police said.
Niraj Srivastav and Kaushal Kumar had argument over some issue while drinking on Thursday night, after which Kumar bludgeoned Srivastav to death with a heavy stone, a Bhiwandi taluka police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
