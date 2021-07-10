Left Menu

Nigerian among two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 37.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:09 IST
Nigerian among two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 37.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested two persons, one of them a Nigerian national, for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 37.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC laid a trap near Agarwadi bus stop on Sion-Panvel Highway in Govandi on Friday evening, and nabbed Francis Augustin D'Souza (29) with 45 gm of mephedrone, the official said.

Based on the information provided by the arrested accused, the ANC team set another trap near Juinagar railway station and caught Nigerian national Richard Tony (39), a resident of Mira Road, and recovered 205 gm of mephedrone, he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that the duo was involved in smuggling, transportation and distribution of the drug, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021