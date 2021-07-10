Left Menu

Guj: Two medical students drown in river in Vadodara district

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two medical students, who were out on a picnic, drowned while swimming in a river in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when a group of eight students from Baroda Medical College had gone to the river for a picnic near Lachhanpura village in Savli taluka, an official from Savli police station said. The victims Riddhi Shah and Amodh Goyal, both 20 years old, had ventured into the river and drowned while swimming, he said, adding that locals had tried to rescue the duo.

The duo was eventually fished out and rushed to the civil hospital in Vadodara, were doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Shah is from Wadhwan in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, while Goyal is from Surat, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

