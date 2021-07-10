Left Menu

UP: Youth held for fake identity, threatening to upload girl's intimate pictures

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:58 IST
UP: Youth held for fake identity, threatening to upload girl's intimate pictures
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Gopiganj area here, for allegedly using false identity and threatening to upload on social media intimate photos of a girl, who was purportedly in a relationship with him, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the accused has been identified as Aatif (21), who was arrested late on Friday night.

Singh said the accused used a fake name and became friends with the girl.

During the relationship, Aatif took some intimate pictures on his mobile phone, and later threatened to share it on social media.

Police action came following a complaint lodged by the girl's father that the accused had extorted money from his daughter, and also pressured her to change her religion.

The SP claimed no marriage had taken place between the girl and Aatif, nor did she embrace Islam. In the initial probe, it has been found that there is no evidence of extortion or religious conversion, he said.

On Friday, the police recorded the girl's statement after registering a case in this regard against Aatif, who was arrested later in the night, Singh further said.

