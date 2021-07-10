HC flags defects in recruitment process, stalls interview to 226 motor vehicle inspector posts

Flagging defects in recruitment process, the Madras High Court has restrained the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission from conducting interview on July 19 to fill up 226 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspectors, Grade-II in Tamil Nadu Transport Service.

Justice S S Sundar passed the interim order on July 7 while entertaining a batch of 50 writ petitions from aspiring, unselected candidates.

The petitioners contended that of the 226 selected candidates, some are not eligible as per the recruitment notification.

Some other candidates, who were selected earlier by holding that they had possessed the required qualification, were not selected now.

After going through counter-affidvits of authorities and since there was no material to reconcile inconsistencies, the judge said all certificates and credentials of selected candidates should be made available to the petitioners' counsel so that there will be transparency in the process of selection.

The court also can get the valid assistance while considering the case on merits, the judge added.

The judge also said that he was convinced that there are defects in the process of recruitment.

The petitioners' right should be preserved during the pendency of the writ petitions. Hence, there shall be an order for maintaining status-quo, the judge had said.

However, after noting that the TNPSC had already issued a notification on July 1, asking the selected candidates to attend the interview on July 19, the judge said that the interview shall be postponed sine die.

There shall be no interview during the pendency of the writ petitions or until further orders, the judge added and posted the matter on July 19.

On that day, he would consider whether or not the TNPSC can be directed to publish the marks obtained by all the candidates in the written examination and as to the publication of certificates of all the selected candidates.

Credentials of the institutions, which had issued the certificates to selected candidates, will also be considered on that day, the judge added.

