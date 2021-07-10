Over 97 lakh households in 61 JE-AES affected districts provided tap water supply

In a span of 22 months, the Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water supply to over 97 lakh households in 61 Japanese Encephalitis–Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE-AES) affected districts, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.

On August 15, 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was announced, only 8.02 lakh (2.67 per cent) households in these 61 JE-AES-affected districts across five states had tap water supply, it said.

''In the last 22 months, tap water connections have been provided to an additional 97.41 lakh households in these districts,'' the ministry said. Now, 1.05 crore or 35 per cent households have assured tap water supply in JE-AES affected districts, it said.

This increase in household tap water connections in JE-AES priority districts is about 12 per cent higher than the national average increase of 23.43 per cent in tap water supply across the country during the same period, the ministry said.

The JJM has significantly strengthened the preventive measures to reduce spread of JE-AES by providing clean tap water supply to economically poor households in the affected districts of Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, it said.

Specific funds for JE-AES affected priority districts are allocated on the basis of drinking water sources and the extent of water contamination and 0.5 per cent of the budget under the JJM is allocated to carry out activities for providing potable drinking water in every rural household of JE-AES affected districts, the ministry said.

It said that Rs 462.81 crore has been allocated to these five states as JE-AES component for 2021-22.

Japanese Encephalitis – Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE-AES) is a serious health hazard. The disease mostly affects children and young adults which can lead to morbidity and mortality.

These infections particularly affect malnourished children of poor economic backgrounds.

The 61 high-priority districts in the five states were identified for strengthening prevention and control measures through five Union ministries with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the nodal ministry.

The JJM is a key programme in reducing the burden of disease in these districts.

It was announced by the Prime Minister on August 15, 2019, to provide tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024.

The ministry said that Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated for the JJM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)