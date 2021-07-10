Left Menu

Bengal: Bankura DM saved by whisker as pick-up van hits car

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate of West Bengal's Bankura, K Radhika Aiyar, and Additional DM (Land and Land Reforms) Shankar Naskar were saved by a whisker as the car they were travelling in was hit by a pick-up van on National Highway 60 on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 10.30 am when the two officials were travelling from Bankura to Bishnupur, a police officer said.

Suddenly, a speeding pick-up van coming from the opposite side hit their car. The driver's quick reaction saved the day as he steered the car to the right, preventing a head-on collision as the pick-up van hit the right side of the vehicle, he said.

The district magistrate escaped unscathed as she was sitting beside the driver, while the driver and the additional DM, who was on the right rear seat, sustained minor injuries, the officer said.

The two officials and the driver were taken to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, where they were administered first aid and discharged, he said.

The driver and helper of the pick-up van were arrested and their vehicle seized, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

