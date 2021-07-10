Left Menu

Maha: Gas agency staffer held with 103 filled cylinders

A gas agency staffer was arrested allegedly with 103 filled cooking gas cylinders in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Suresh Mengde said reports of gas cylinders being stolen in Navi Mumbai area had come in and a Nerul police team set up to probe them zeroed in on Sriram Vishnoi in Panvel area.He works in a gas agency and was selling these stolen cylinders at Rs 3,000 each.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:35 IST
Maha: Gas agency staffer held with 103 filled cylinders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gas agency staffer was arrested allegedly with 103 filled cooking gas cylinders in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Suresh Mengde said reports of gas cylinders being stolen in the Navi Mumbai area had come in and a Nerul police team set up to probe them zeroed in on Sriram Vishnoi in the Panvel area.

''He works in a gas agency and was selling these stolen cylinders at Rs 3,000 each. He has confessed to four incidents that took place in Nerul and one in APMC police station limits. The seizure, of 103 filled cylinders and three tempos, is worth over Rs 10 lakh,'' the DCP said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021