Maha: Gas agency staffer held with 103 filled cylinders

A gas agency staffer was arrested allegedly with 103 filled cooking gas cylinders in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Suresh Mengde said reports of gas cylinders being stolen in the Navi Mumbai area had come in and a Nerul police team set up to probe them zeroed in on Sriram Vishnoi in the Panvel area.

''He works in a gas agency and was selling these stolen cylinders at Rs 3,000 each. He has confessed to four incidents that took place in Nerul and one in APMC police station limits. The seizure, of 103 filled cylinders and three tempos, is worth over Rs 10 lakh,'' the DCP said.