UK minister confident of further COVID-19 rule easing from July 19

The government is confident that plans to lift a range of COVID-19 restrictions will go ahead on July 19 in England, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the plans on Monday.

"I am confident that we can proceed to step four, but cautiously," Zahawi told Sky News.

