NCB's spl drive: 1 held for supplying drugs to youngsters in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau has conducted a special drive against drugs traffickers in Mumbai's Mahim area and arrested one person who allegedly used to sell contrabands to youngsters, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The drive, led by NCB's zonal director Samir Wankhede, was held late Saturday night following a number of complaints from residents of drug trafficking in the area, he said. A team of the NCB maintained a vigil in the area and apprehended drug peddler Wasim Shamim Nagor at the Mahim beach and later arrested him, the official said.

During a search, the agency officials seized 'hashish' from his possession, he said, adding that a preliminary investigation into the matter revealed the accused used to supply drugs to youngsters. The NCB team also found some teenagers consuming drugs at the place. They were counselled and their parents were also informed about the ill-effects of drugs, the official said.

''These youngsters gradually get addicted to drugs, which would not only affect their lives, but also their families and the entire society,'' the official said.

