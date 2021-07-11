Myanmar faces rapid rise in COVID-19 patients, shortage of oxygen supplies

Myanmar is facing a rapid rise in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of oxygen supplies.

The situation comes as the country is consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February after ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Advertisement

Myanmar had weathered last year's surge by severely restricting travel and securing vaccines from India and China. Her ouster came less than a week after the first jabs were given to health workers.

People shunned military hospitals after the takeover and medical workers spearheaded a popular civil disobedience movement.

Myanmar's new rulers have ordered oxygen plants to work at full capacity including converting industrial oxygen for the needs of patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)