Maha: Three held for stealing motorcycles in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday claimed to have cracked at least nine cases of motorcycle theft by arresting three persons, an officer said. He told reporters the police seized stolen motorcycles worth Rs 3.20 lakh from the trio. The motorcycles had been stolen from Koparkhairane, Vashi APMC, Rabale, CBD Belapur and Panvel city.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 16:52 IST
Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday claimed to have cracked at least nine cases of motorcycle theft by arresting three persons, an officer said. He told reporters the police seized stolen motorcycles worth Rs 3.20 lakh from the trio. The motorcycles had been stolen from Koparkhairane, Vashi APMC, Rabale, CBD Belapur and Panvel city. Police are now investigating if the accused Rohit Tupe, Suddhartha Mourya and Bupesh Mukne were involved in more such crimes.

