Left Menu

Pashupati Paras will pave way for progress of farmers, entrepreneurs through innovations: Om Birla

Congratulating the newly-appointed cabinet minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said he will pave the way for the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs through innovations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:18 IST
Pashupati Paras will pave way for progress of farmers, entrepreneurs through innovations: Om Birla
Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras (L), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congratulating the newly-appointed cabinet minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said he will pave the way for the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs through innovations. Earlier on Sunday, Union Food Processing Industries Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence.

Birla extended good wishes to Paras for his new responsibility. He said, "Food processing sector is full of possibilities. Pashupati Kumar Paras will pave the way for the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs through innovations." On Thursday, Paras took charge as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

"I thank Prime Minister Modi for entrusting me with the responsibility of Ministry of Food Processing Industries," he told ANI. Forty-three ministers, including seven who were elevated as cabinet ministers, took the oath of office at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the first reshuffle and expansion of the BJP-led Central government's second term.

Earlier this month, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after five of the six-party MPs gave a letter in his support. Both factions have staked claim to the LJP symbol.Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a union minister in the BJP-led government, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021