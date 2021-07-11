Egypt's Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $5.84 bln

Egypt's Suez Canal revenue increase in the 2020-21 financial year to $5.84 billion, up from $5.72 bln the previous year, the canal authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said the revenue was the highest in the canal's history.

