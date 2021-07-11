Left Menu

Austria: 13 injured after car plows into market crowd

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 18:40 IST
A car plowed into a crowd at a Sunday market in the Austrian town of St. Florian, injuring 13 people — at least three of them seriously, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall, said Clemens Lehner, a spokesman for Upper Austria police. The 87-year-old driver was among the injured.

The crash happened close to the St. Florian monastery south of Linz.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

