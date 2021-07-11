Left Menu

Maha: Woman's body found near seashore in Palghar

The highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found near a seashore in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The deceased seems to be in her 30s, an official said, adding the body was spotted by locals near Killa Bunder jetty.

The highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found near a seashore in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The deceased seems to be in her 30s, an official said, adding the body was spotted by locals near Killa Bunder jetty. The official said the jewellery on the body was found to be intact.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

