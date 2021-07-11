Left Menu

Assam: Two CRPF personnel injured in firing during skirmish

One of them was shot but he continued to engage in the duel even after the bullet injury and later shot at his adversary, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra told PTI.Both the injured personnel were brought to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable, the SP said.Mishra said the CRPF Inspector General has reached the spot and initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident.We have seized the arms and registered a case.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:17 IST
Assam: Two CRPF personnel injured in firing during skirmish
  • Country:
  • India

Two CRPF personnel suffered bullet injuries following a brawl in Assam's Nagaon district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The personnel, both driver-constables of the CRPF's 34 Battalion at the Katamari camp, have reportedly engaged in altercations in the past, too, due to some personal dispute.

''On Saturday night, one jawan barged into the barrack of the other and a fight ensued. One of them was shot but he continued to engage in the duel even after the bullet injury and later shot at his adversary,'' Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra told PTI.

Both the injured personnel were brought to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable, the SP said.

Mishra said the CRPF Inspector General has reached the spot and initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident.

''We have seized the arms and registered a case. From our end, we are also carrying out an investigation,'' he added.

PTI TR SSG RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021