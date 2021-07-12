Slovenia rejects government changes to law on water resources

An overwhelming majority in Slovenia's referendum rejected legislative changes proposed by the government which ecologists say open the way to construction projects by the sea, lakes and rivers that would threaten the environment. The legally-binding nationwide vote in the Alpine country of 2 million was forced through by environmentalists after parliament approved amendments to Slovenia's water law in March.

Some 86.6% of voters voted against the amendments passed by the government, the state election commission published on their website based on 99.9% of votes counted. Turnout was 46%. Andraž Zork, an analyst, told Slovenia's STA agency that the rejection of the changes to the law on water resources "is a matter of popular distrust in the government."

Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservative government said the amendments are intended to secure more funds for protecting lakes and rivers, strengthen flood defences and tighten construction regulations. Civil society groups that formed the "Movement for Drinkable Water", and collected more than 50,000 signatures to make a referendum obligatory, say the legal changes would in fact loosen rules on construction in coastal and lakeside areas.

They feared restaurants, tourist accommodation, shops and parking lots would be built that limit public access to lakes, rivers and the sea, increase the risk of water pollution and threaten the quality of drinking water. In 2016, Slovenia amended its constitution to make access to water a fundamental right for all citizens and halt its commercialization.

