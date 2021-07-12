Left Menu

SC cancels bail granted by HC to man accused in honour killing case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:43 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday canceled the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to a man accused in an honor killing case in which a Kerala youth was shot dead in 2017 allegedly at the instance of his in-laws for marrying a Rajasthan-based girl belonging to another caste.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked accused Mukesh Choudhary, brother-in-law of deceased Amit Nair, to surrender before the trial court.

The order canceling the bail of Mukesh came on a plea of his sister, Mamta Nair who had married against the wishes of her parents in August 2015.

Mamta, the Jaipur-based girl, had married Amit, a Nair from Kerala and a friend of Mukesh Choudhary.

Two years later in May 2017, Jeewanram Chaudhary and Bhagwani Devi, parents of the woman, allegedly orchestrated their son-in-law Amit Nair's murder in Jaipur.

The police alleged the parents of the woman entered her residence along with an unknown accomplice who shot Amit and a second accomplice waited in a car outside.

The FIR was lodged by Amit's mother Rama Devi in Jaipur on May 17, 2017, under sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Amit had studied civil engineering and started a construction business while Mamta is an LL.B graduate and had interned with an NGO.

