Left Menu

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

The world's deepest swimming pool for underwater diving has opened in Dubai, where people can descend 60 metres (197 ft) to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games. The facility, shaped like an oyster in reference to the UAE's pearl diving heritage, is also the region's largest underwater film studio, the company said. Divers go down through a landscape of a sunken city, with sound and lighting.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:16 IST
World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The world's deepest swimming pool for underwater diving has opened in Dubai, where people can descend 60 metres (197 ft) to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games. Dubai, a tourism and business hub with desert terrain and months of scorching summer temperatures, has a reputation for flamboyant and record-breaking attractions such as its snow-filled indoor ski slope, large water parks and the world's tallest building.

The pool, which holds the equivalent of six Olympic swimming pools, has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving. Deep Dive Dubai says it is 15 meters deeper than any other. The facility, shaped like an oyster in reference to the UAE's pearl diving heritage, is also the region's largest underwater film studio, the company said.

Divers go down through a landscape of a sunken city, with sound and lighting. There are two air-filled dry rooms on the way down. Visitors can practice scuba diving - with a tank of air - and freediving - where divers simply hold their breath. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021