6 killed, 11 injured in lightning in parts of MP

Six people, including two minors, were killed and 11 others injured in separate incidents of lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday. In Gwalior district, two persons died on Sunday evening when lightning struck them at Sunarpura village while they were grazing their cattle, Bijouli police station in-charge KPS Yadav said.

The deceased were identified as Hakim Adivasi (24) and Ravi (10). Two other persons were also injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said. In another incident, a man and his son suffered serious burns in lightning strike at Tapriyan village in Sheopur district on Sunday evening, Sesaipura police station in-charge Reena Shakya said.

Villagers rushed both the victims, Hariom Yadav (65) and Kuber Yadav (30), to a hospital in Karahal town where they died, he said. Another villager also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said. Besides, a person, identified as Kishore (17), died in lightning strike at Barodi village in Shivpuri district on Sunday, Amola police station in-charge Raghvendra Singh Yadav said. Seven other people were injured due to lightning in Barodi, Narhi and Salaiya villages of Shivpuri and admitted to hospitals, the official said, adding that five goats were also killed in the nature's fury.

In another incident, one Amritlal Choudhary (35), a resident of Balbahra village in Shahdol district, was working in his paddy field when lightning struck him. He was rushed to the district hospital in neighbouring Anuppur where he was declared dead, an official from the medical facility said. Another villager from Shahdol was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at the hospital in Anuppur, the official added.

