Left Menu

Cab driver held for killing lover in Delhi

Due to this, Krishan started suspecting that she was in a relationship with someone else, they said.On Saturday, information was received about the incident, a senior police officer said.On reaching the spot, the woman was found dead with her throat slit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:04 IST
Cab driver held for killing lover in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old cab driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his lover by slitting her throat in Delhi's Dwarka area as he suspected her of being in a relationship with someone else, police said.

The 40-year-old woman was killed at her home in Ambrahi village in Dwarka Sector 19 on Saturday, they said.

The accused, Krishan, was in a relationship with the woman for the last five years. He was friends with the woman's brother-in-law and came in contact with her through him, the police said.

The woman started distancing herself from Krishan after her husband passed away in February this year. She also ignored his phone calls and text messages. Due to this, Krishan started suspecting that she was in a relationship with someone else, they said.

On Saturday, information was received about the incident, a senior police officer said.

On reaching the spot, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. A robbery attempt was ruled out as it was observed that the entry to her house was friendly, he said.

''When the call detail records of the woman were scanned, we found out that she was in touch with Krishan,'' he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''A case of murder was registered and using technical surveillance, the accused was traced and arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.'' During interrogation, Krishan confessed to having killed the woman. He said he decided to kill her as he suspected her of being in a relationship with someone else, he said.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime is yet to be recovered, the police said.

The deceased woman is survived by two children, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021