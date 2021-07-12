Cab driver held for killing lover in Delhi

A 22-year-old cab driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his lover by slitting her throat in Delhi's Dwarka area as he suspected her of being in a relationship with someone else, police said.

The 40-year-old woman was killed at her home in Ambrahi village in Dwarka Sector 19 on Saturday, they said.

Advertisement

The accused, Krishan, was in a relationship with the woman for the last five years. He was friends with the woman's brother-in-law and came in contact with her through him, the police said.

The woman started distancing herself from Krishan after her husband passed away in February this year. She also ignored his phone calls and text messages. Due to this, Krishan started suspecting that she was in a relationship with someone else, they said.

On Saturday, information was received about the incident, a senior police officer said.

On reaching the spot, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. A robbery attempt was ruled out as it was observed that the entry to her house was friendly, he said.

''When the call detail records of the woman were scanned, we found out that she was in touch with Krishan,'' he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''A case of murder was registered and using technical surveillance, the accused was traced and arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.'' During interrogation, Krishan confessed to having killed the woman. He said he decided to kill her as he suspected her of being in a relationship with someone else, he said.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime is yet to be recovered, the police said.

The deceased woman is survived by two children, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)