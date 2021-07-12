Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charges in Mandalay court - lawyer

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing four additional charges, filed in a court in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, a member of her legal team said on Monday.

Suu Kyi's team had little information about the additional charges but said they involved allegations of corruption, Min Min Soe told Reuters.

Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a Feb. 1 coup, is on trial in the capital Naypyitaw and has been charged also in a Yangon court, accused of breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

