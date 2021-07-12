Left Menu

MP: Woman revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from farmer

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:13 IST
MP: Woman revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from farmer
Lokayukta Police on Monday nabbed a woman employee of the Madhya Pradesh revenue department when she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a farmer at her office in Balkhedi in Ratlam district, an officer said. The 37-year-old employee, posted as Patwari, had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for preparing some documents related to his land, the Lokayukta special police establishment (SPE) officer said.

He said the Patwari had already taken Rs 5,000 from the farmer and was accepting the remaining amount when she was nabbed. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

