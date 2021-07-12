Driver arrested while accepting bribe on government official’s behalf
A state government official’s driver was caught red-handed while collecting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.
According to a complaint, Vikram Singh, deputy manager at labour department, had allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a deceased labourer’s family to take forward the process of a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, the official said.
The driver, Mohammad Arif, was arrested while collecting the money in the form of a bank cheque, he said, adding Singh’s involvement in the case was being looked into.
