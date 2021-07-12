Left Menu

Driver arrested while accepting bribe on government official’s behalf

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:28 IST
Driver arrested while accepting bribe on government official’s behalf
  • Country:
  • India

A state government official’s driver was caught red-handed while collecting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on his behalf in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

According to a complaint, Vikram Singh, deputy manager at labour department, had allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a deceased labourer’s family to take forward the process of a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

The driver, Mohammad Arif, was arrested while collecting the money in the form of a bank cheque, he said, adding Singh’s involvement in the case was being looked into.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021